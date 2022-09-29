PRAY FOR COOP: Troup Tigers to host 1st home game since Cooper Reid's injury

The Troup Tigers open district play Friday, back at Tiger Stadium for the first time since Cooper Reid's injury.

TROUP, Texas — Friday night marks three weeks since Troup Tiger Cooper Reid suffered a traumatic brain injury during a game.

The junior linebacker remains hospitalized while his teammates prepare for their first home game since the incident.

The Tigers are set to host the Quitman Bulldogs, as his teammates are dedicating the game to Reid.

“It's good to play not only for one of your teammates, but for your brother's name and support him all the way through this long battle,” junior quarterback Grayson Hearon said.

Troup senior Kevin Pierce plays both sides of the ball and plans to fill up the stat sheet, all for Reid.

“Every point we score, every tackle we make, every fumble recovery, all that it's all for Cooper,” Pierce said.

Under the leadership of head coach, Sam Wells, the team is playing and praying for Reid, who made an impact on and off the field.

“Cooper is one of our locker room favorites," Wells said. "Everybody loves Cooper.”

Reid's family and friends have been flooded with ongoing support, fundraising, advocacy all out love by the Troup community who continues to rally together to be a village for the Reid family.

“It's incredible," Coach Wells said. "Our community of Troop is just an incredible community. I'm blessed to live here for the last starting on five years and my kids going to school here as well.”

The support doesn't just end in Troup. Schools from all over the state are standing in solidarity and showing support.

“We had kids from all over come and support him that didn't even really know him," Pierce said. "You know, like West Rusk kids and even Arp. And it really made me happy to see them all come together.”

“It shows you how good people really are," Coach Wells said. "So that gives me a lot of hope for the future of my kids, these young men's future. That there are so many good people in our world and that gives me a smile on my face and makes my heart happy.”