Cards too much for Apaches as TVCC takes down TJC at Wagstaff

From the tip Trinity Valley took it to the Apaches in a 79-51 victory Wednesday in the Rose City.

TYLER, Texas — It's been a uncharacteristically down year for the Tyler Junior College Apaches (6-9), and with that being said the coaching of Head Coach Mike Marquis still has the black and yellow in position to make a run in the Region XIV Tournament.

However, if they're to make a late season sure one team they'll have to get by come tournament time are the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals (14-1) who are playing some of their best basketball of the season right now, and that strong play was on full display Wednesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler.

6'9" freshmen forward Tuongthach Gathek got things started for the cards making his presence felt on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball early and often. Blocking shots on defense, then running the floor on offensive leading to early points for the black and red.

TJC struggled to shoot the ball early on and later tried to establish somewhat of a paint presence with big men such as Isaac Aguiar and Lindale native Cody Colinsworth.