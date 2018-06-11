BULLARD - Last year, the Bullard softball team made a run to the 3rd round of the state tournament.

On Monday, a couple of key players from that team decided where they'd be playing their college softball next year.

Ashlyn Seaton signed with Trinity Valley Community College and Aspyn Grossman signed with Galveston College.

Both players say getting this out of the way before their senior seasons will help ease their stress this year.

They also say they were excited to share the signing with one another and that this really is like a dream come true.

Grossman says, "I feel like I've been waiting forever for this, you know, my whole life, and I'm super excited."

Seaton adds, "The softball team is really, they're extraordinary, I just would love to play for them. I'm so excited, I can't wait to play."

