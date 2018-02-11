TYLER - Today two East Texas basketball stars signed with Tyler Junior College. All Saints senior Scottie Turner and Cumberland Academy senior Greg "Jackson" Kennedy will join the TJC Apaches next season. They are two of three East Texans including Longview's Jason Bush. Turner was a second team All-State player, while Kennedy was first team All-District. According to Turner he's ready to get to work.

"I'm just excited because I get to have my grandma over there and she gets to come to some of my games to come see me," says Turner.

This is also one of the first major signings from Cumberland Academy, and for Kennedy this is a special for him and the school.

"I just want to set the bar high for somebody else so that they can get a little taste of the experience if you have talent and potential then you can go somewhere it doesn't matter where you go to school you will always be able to shine no matter what," explains Kennedy.

