State disc golf championship makes stop in Tyler

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is making it's third stop in Tyler on March 25 to 27 at Lindsey Park.

TYLER, Texas — The 27th annual Texas State Disc Golf Championship presented by the Disc Golf Pro Tour will take place at Tyler’s Lindsey Park for the second year from Friday through Sunday.

The event will feature players from around the world as this is the third stop on the tour.

"One of the unique things about disc golf, there's plenty of space to watch on the Fairway," Seth Fendley, vice president of operations, said. "We're expecting about 1,000 spectators. It's a fun atmosphere with even better fans."

Ticket prices range from $10 - $100 for the weekend. Children 10 years old or younger are free with a ticketed adult.