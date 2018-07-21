TYLER - The Tyler Independent School District released their 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. At the top of the list is John Tyler High School's Gary Baxter. Baxter played at Baylor University. He was then drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens. He would then go on to play 3 seasons in Baltimore with one of the top defensive units of all time. Later he would depart Baltimore and finish his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Baxter isn't the only one on the ballot. Here is the list of the class of 2018 inductees:

1997 - Gary Baxter - John Tyler Football

1956 - James Warren Davis - Tyler High Football and Baseball

1975 - Gary Don Johnson - John Tyler Football

1983-98 - Marianne Jones - Tyler Lee Girls Basketball Coach

1978-88 - Billy Lawson Sr. - John Tyler Boys Basketball Coach

1988 - Corey Mayfield Sr. - Tyler Lee Football

1980 - Laura Hanna Waits - Tyler Lee Tennis

1968 - Emmett Scott - Championship Basketball Team (Prairie View Interscholastic League 3A Champions)

The Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be recognized at a ceremony Saturday September 8th when John Tyler plays Tyler Lee at Rose Stadium.

© 2018 KYTX