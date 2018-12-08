TYLER- The Robert E. Lee football team had an impressive 2017 campaign. Now, the Red Raiders look to duplicate that success this season.

Second year head coach Kurt Traylor has been successful at getting his players to "buy in" to his system. In his first year, he led the Red Raiders to a winning season and a victory against crosstown rival John Tyler. Traylor attributes the successful turnaround of the program, to reminding his players to have fun.

"What people forget sometimes is that the game of football is supposed to be fun, and the work you put into it has got to be fun," stated Traylor. "If it's not fun, who wants to come out there everyday and work hard. That's what I tell these kids out here. Have fun while you're out here."

The Red Raiders kick off their first practice of the season on Monday morning.

© 2018 KYTX