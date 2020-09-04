TYLER, Texas — Tyler Lee's Joe Willis expected a number of challenges in his first year as the school's head coach. However, he could not have foreseen the struggles as of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willis says he and his team are adjusting to the new reality without school or spring practice.

"The biggest adjustment is how we communicate with the kids," Willis said. "We're all trying to figure out how to connect, you know, how to maintain a level of accountability."

Willis says they are using technology to improve technology. While the players have little issue using digital communication, the coaches are still adjusting.

"We are having to adjust and make some changes but you know, I think a lot of good things are also going to come out of this as well," Willis said.

As far as developing his players, he says his position coaches are communicating with players on a daily basis to ensure they do their workouts.

"We've got coaches that send out workouts. On that workout, there's three parts to it," Willis said. "They're gonna have a strength and condition part to it. They're gonna have a flexibility part too. And they're gonna have a leadership or character development."

Coach Willis says coaches are checking in with players to hold them accountable to their routines. He says thus far, his players have had a positive attitude to the new routine.

"I'm really proud of our players. You know, players and our coaching staff both have done a great job responding," Willis said. "We worked really hard the first three weeks to try to get our kids in a place, where they knew what the internal leadership looks like, not only coach leadership, but also player leadership. Our leaders have stepped up."

Coach Willis says he believes the challenges his team is facing now will help them during the season.