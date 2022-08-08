New look Red Raiders enter season with optimistic approach despite key absences

The Tyler Legacy football program enters the 2022 season with a different offensive scheme than last season after losing key pieces to the team.

TYLER, Texas — The 2022 Tyler Legacy football program walked onto the field for the first time this season with a new approach to the game of football.

Last season, the Red Raiders offense relied primarily on Jamarion Miller, the program leader in touchdowns and rushing yards, and Bryson Donnell who finished his Legacy career fourth in touchdowns and sixth in scoring. Miller is now at Alabama and Donell is at Texas Tech.

"There's no question that we lost some really talented players of last year's team," Red Raiders head coach Joe Willis said. "We've really been looking for the guys that are gonna replace them and their productivity. Clearly those were very productive players, but we feel excited about our young group coming, you know, we've got some kids and I think they're going to be pretty good, especially in the receiving corps. We haven't thrown the ball around a whole lot [like] in years past but I think we'll be much better in the passing game this year."

With the new passing game comes a new quarterback in junior, Luke Wolf.

"I am beyond ready, Wolf said. "Coach Willis put me through the wringer last year mentally and so I'm ready for it."

We can’t forget about Jordan Renaud, currently ranked the No. 8 defensive lineman in the country. The four star edge said this is his year to help lead his team.

“I feel like last year I wasn't very vocal like because I was a new guy," Renaud said. "So this year I feel like because it's my senior year, I want to make sure I leave my imprint on Tyler Legacy and Texas before I go to college. I feel like I owe it to myself and I owe it to the team. Me leading the drills is just only the beginning of what I have in store for myself and for the team.”

Legacy being the only 6A school in the entire region, playing a slew of 5A East Texas teams pre-district, but then it’s down to business in district 10-6A.

“That's one of the best districts around," Coach Willis said. "The district, the last two years has swept the bi-district round. So we know there's great competition out here, we know we're gonna play at the highest level. So we got to prepare at that same high level.”