4 Tyler Legacy swimmers compete at nationals

Sam Eckert, Hayden Mccullough, Griffin Baker and Jordan Smith will be competing in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tyler Legacy has produced four different swimmers who will be representing East Texas at Nationals.

Sam Eckert, Hayden McCullough, Griffin Baker and Jordan Smith will be competing in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Eckert also qualified to compete in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.21 and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.83.

CBS19's Morgan Alexander sat down with the swimmers to see how they are preparing for the event.