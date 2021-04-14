9-run 1st inning helps Tyler Legacy top North Mesquite

The Red Raiders hit the ground running Tuesday evening as they played host to North Mesquite.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy won a convincing district 10-6A game Tuesday night, blanking North Mesquite 10-0 to earn the victory. Nine of those ten runs coming in the very first inning.

It was a bounce back game for the Red Raiders, after falling 4-2 Monday night to Mesquite Horn on the road.

Corey Harris, Cooper Hill and Landon Langford lead the way for Legacy Tuesday, with balls just sailing out of the batters box in the bottom of the first inning.