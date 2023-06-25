Tyus Bowser hosts fourth annual football camp at Tyler High

Tyus Bowser returned to his hometown to host a free football camp to over 200 students

TYLER, Texas — About a month before he has to report to training camp, NFL linebacker Tyus Bowser visited his hometown to host his fourth annual free football camp.

"Anytime I can be back to Tyler it's always gonna be a good time," Bowser said. "And to have my camp going back again, just being around these guys and have an opportunity to help these kids work on some skills, football skills, you know, I'm definitely loving it."

Bowser set the temp early, leading drills and working 1-on-1 with student athletes.

"I would love when I was younger, to go to camp and have a guy that's in the NFL, you know, guy that I look up to, come to me personally and work on my skills," Bowser said. "So, to put myself in that position, I just think it's fun being involved. I've always wanted to be involved with the kids and have an opportunity to talk to them, get the vibe, test them out, you know, do a little competition with them as well. So to be able to do that, that's what it's all about."

The free camp was split into two sections. Ages 9-12 in the morning and 13-17 in the afternoon with workouts led by Bowser's former teammates from high school.

"You develop relationships, you develop friends that you'll be with forever and to be able to have these guys come support and help out man that just lets you know the type of family, the type of people that I have around me," Bowser said.

As far as support goes, Bowser's dad, Don Davis, is one of Bowser's biggest.

"Everyone is not going to make it to the NFL," Davis said. "But everybody can always give back to the community. You can always reach back and try to inspire the next generation that's coming up. So it doesn't matter if you're an NFL player or if you're a sanitation worker, you can give back to the community and be a positive person in the community."