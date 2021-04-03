UIL announces updated mask guidelines, consistent with TEA

TEMPLE, Texas — The UIL's updated guidance is now live in the UIL website. These updates include improvements consistent with the Texas Education Agency’s public health guidance and will become effective March 10.
Key updates:
- School system governing boards may modify or eliminate mask-related requirements.
- Schools may determine spectator capacity and seating arrangements for UIL events.
These updates came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he will lift the state-wide mask mandate on March 10, as well as allow all businesses to go back to full capacity.
Also on KCENTV.com: