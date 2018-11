We had 32 East Texas teams make it through the first round of the playoffs.

Here's when and where they'll all be on the field this week.

6A DIVISION 2 (REGION 2)

PROSPER (9-2) vs. LONGVIEW (11-0)

- SATURDAY 7:00 PM AT FORD CENTER (FRISCO)

5A DIVISION 1 (REGION 2)

JOHN TYLER (8-2) vs. LANCASTER (7-3)

- SATURDAY 2:00 PM AT MEMORIAL STADIUM (MESQUITE)

LUFKIN (10-1) vs. FRISCO LONE STAR (9-2)

- SATURDAY 2:00 PM AT McLANE STADIUM (WACO)

5A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)

MARSHALL (9-2) vs. NEDERLAND (10-1)

- FRIDAY 4:00 PM AT NRG STADIUM (HOUSTON)

PORT NECHES-GROVE (8-3) vs. LINDALE (7-4)

- FRIDAY 8:00 PM AT NRG STADIUM (HOUSTON)

4A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

CARTHAGE (11-0) vs. HARGRAVE (6-5)

- FRIDAY 7:00 PM AT ABE MARTIN STADIUM (LUFKIN)

SPLENDORA (10-1) vs. VAN (9-2)

- SATURDAY 7:00 PM AT HOMER BRYCE STADIUM (NACOGDOCHES - SFA)

LUMBERTON (6-5) vs. HENDERSON (7-4)

- FRIDAY 1:00 PM AT DRAGON STADIUM (NACOGDOCHES)

4A DIVISION 2 (REGION 2)

GILMER (5-6) vs. FAIRFIELD (9-2)

- FRIDAY 2:00 PM AT BRUCE FIELD (ATHENS)

RUSK (5-6) vs. PITTSBURG (8-3)

- FRIDAY 7:30 PM AT EAGLE STADIUM (ALLEN)

3A DIVISION 1 (REGION 2)

DALLAS MADISON (6-4) vs. MT. VERNON (7-3)

- FRIDAY 4:00 PM AT CITY BANK STADIUM (FORNEY)

JEFFERSON (11-0) vs. MALAKOFF (8-2)

- FRIDAY 2:00 PM AT MEREDITH MEMORIAL STADIUM (MINEOLA)

GLADEWATER (10-1) vs. EUSTACE (4-7)

- FRIDAY 2:00 PM AT VAN MEMORIAL STADIUM (VAN)

3A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

CAMERON YOE (10-1) vs. DIBOLL (10-1)

- FRIDAY 7:30 PM AT MUSTANG STADIUM (MADISONVILLE)

3A DIVISION 2 (REGION 2)

COMANCHE (8-3) vs. EDGEWOOD (9-1)

- FRIDAY 6:00 PM AT ROUGHRIDER STADIUM (SAGINAW)

3A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)

WINONA (7-4) vs. CORRIGAN-CAMDEN (9-2)

- FRIDAY 7:30 PM AT LOBO STADIUM (LONGVIEW)

HARMONY (10-1) vs. DAINGERFIELD (7-3)

- FRIDAY 2:00 PM AT PIRATE STADIUM (LONGVIEW)

WASKOM (10-1) vs. TROUP (9-2)

- FRIDAY 5:00 PM AT EAGLE STADIUM (TATUM)

NEWTON (10-0) vs. GRAND SALINE (7-3)

- FRIDAY 3:00 PM AT LION STADIUM (HENDERSON)

2A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

CENTERVILLE (8-3) vs. TENAHA (8-3)

- FRIDAY 1:00 PM AT WILDCAT STADIUM (PALESTINE)

CARLISLE (11-0) vs. JOAQUIN (9-2)

- FRIDAY 7:00 PM AT BULLDOG STADIUM (CARTHAGE)

GARRISON (9-2) vs. ALTO (8-3)

- FRIDAY 7:00 PM AT DRAGON STADIUM (NACOGDOCHES)

SAN AUGUSTINE (9-2) vs. JEWETT LEON (8-3)

- FRIDAY 1:00 PM AT MONTE JACK DRISKELL STADIUM (CROCKETT)

2A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)

MUENSTER (10-1) vs. LOVELADY (9-2)

- FRIDAY 7:00 PM AT WILDCAT STADIUM (EMORY)

GRAPELAND (10-1) vs. DETROIT (4-6)

- FRIDAY 7:00 PM AT BRUCE FIELD (ATHENS)

1A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

UNION HILL (10-1) vs. BLUM (9-2)

- FRIDAY 7:30 PM AT PANTHER STADIUM (MABANK)

TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION 3

WEATHERFORD CHRISTIAN (10-0) vs. TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS (9-2)

- TBD

TCAL 6-MAN

SEGUIN LIFEGATE CHRISTIAN (9-0) vs. KING’S ACADEMY (7-2)

- SATURDAY 6:00 PM AT WHEATLY HEIGHTS

- STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

© 2018 KYTX