BULLARD - The Brook Hill football team could be one of the more interesting teams to watch in 2018. The Guard do have several players who are back from last year's squad.

But this year's Brook Hill team has a lot of new faces and that includes several players who are expected to make an impact.

The team has a pair of big international transfers, including a 6'7", 290 pound lineman from Germany. But arguably their most noteworthy addition is quarterback Khalan Griffin. The junior transferred to Brook Hill after a strong sophomore season at Chapel Hill and he's already making an impact on the Guard.

Brook Hill head coach Scott Ryle says, "He's a great leader, I think that's the number 1 thing, he has been tremendous just getting to know the guys, we are fortunate to have some new faces on the team and he's really bringing them along as well."

While all those new players could pose a problem for some teams...at Brook Hill, they're excited about the challenge.

Junior quarterback Khalan Griffin says, "I feel like we're just going to get after it and go compete and, you know, win a lot of games."

2018 Brook Hill schedule

Sept. 1 at Southwest Christian

Sept. 7 vs. John Paul II (Dallas)

Sept. 14 at Huntington

Sept. 21 vs. TCA Willow Park

Sept. 29 vs. Albany

Oct. 5 - OFF

*Oct. 12 at Dallas Christian

*Oct. 19 vs. Grace

*Oct. 26 at McKinney Christian

*Nov. 2 at T.K. Gorman

*Nov. 9 vs. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian

*district game

