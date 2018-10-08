BULLARD - Each of the last 2 years, the Bullard football team has gone 3-7 and missed the playoffs.

This year, they've got much better odds to make the playoffs and a big reason why is because of the UIL.

Thanks to realignment, the Panthers were moved out of the so-called "District of Doom" and will no longer fight with Carthage, Henderson, and Kilgore for playoff spots.

That, combined with several key players returning this year, could lead to a much better season for Bullard.

In addition, this is the first full off-season the team has had with head coach Scott Callaway, and that too, has helped them get ready for this season.

Senior WR/DB Landry Lasseter says, "He's really set a tone in us that we've got to come out ready to play."

Coach Callaway adds, "The systems haven't changed scheme-wise...they understand how we're going to do things, the expectations and the bar and where we're setting standards."

2018 Schedule

Aug. 31 at Pine Tree

Sept. 7 vs. Spring Hill

Sept. 14 at Hallsville

Sept. 21 vs. Chapel Hill

Sept. 28 vs. Athens

Oct. 5 at Gilmer

*Oct. 12 vs. Wills Point

*Oct. 19 at Rusk

Oct. 26 - OFF

*Nov. 2 vs. Brownsboro

*Nov. 9 at Canton

*district game

