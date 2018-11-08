CARTHAGE - Each of the last 2 years, the Carthage football team has had very good quarterbacks. But, if they had a bad night, they always knew star running back Keaontay Ingram was behind them and could pick up the slack.

This year, things will be different.

Ingram is now at the University of Texas and several other former Carthage stars (Dee Bowens, Mekhi Colbert, Dewaylon Ingram, etc) are getting ready to start their college careers as well.

The good news for the Bulldogs is that Gunner Capps, one of the top quarterbacks in East Texas, is back this year. And the pressure will be on his shoulders to lead Carthage back to the title game.

Carthage head coach Scott Surratt says, "He's a great leader for us and he does have to step up because we did lose a lot of skilled guys...so he's got a big challenge."

While the spotlight will be on Capps, there are several younger players who will step into key roles this year. And the Bulldogs hope they'll be up to the challenge.

Senior quarterback Gunner Capps says, "We got some young ones coming up that are going to fill their shoes just right, they're gonna do the job."

Senior offensive lineman Kevion Booty adds, "We have a lot of depth, we have backups that are coming to replace people that left us and, of course, Scott Surratt gonna make a way for us to win the game."

2018 Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Jacksonville

Sept. 7 at Liberty-Eylau

Sept. 14 at Marshall

Sept. 21 at Gilmer

Sept. 28 - OFF

Oct. 5 vs. Pleasant Grove

*Oct. 12 vs. Van

*Oct. 19 at Chapel Hill

*Oct. 26 vs. Palestine

*Nov. 2 at Henderson

*Nov. 9 vs. Kilgore

*district game

