TYLER- The Chapel Hill football team is recharged and reloaded for the 2018 season. The Bulldogs are coming off a season where they went 3-7, and winless in district play. It also doesn't help that the Bulldogs compete in the "district of doom", arguably one of the toughest districts in 4A.

While we don't know who the starting quarterback will be this season, we do know that Chapel Hill will boast some great targets in their receiving corps.

"No doubt I think one of our strengths is our wide receiver core," stated head coach Jason Hooker. "We're excited about having Robbie (Williams) and all of our receivers this year and what they can do." Senior Robbie Williams added, "I feel like I've gotten faster, stronger, and bigger so I think that would help us out."

Chapel Hill opens their season on August 31 against Crandall.

