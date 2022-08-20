UNDER THE LIGHTS: East Texas high school football uniform preview

TYLER, Texas — One thing that stands out among college football teams these days...is the uniforms.
From the University of Oregon's incredible custom Nike threads each week, to the the University of Alabama's tradition crimson and white, it's hard to argue that uniforms have become a part recruiting as programs try to get the nation's top players to be part of their team.
CBS19's Bryce Brauneisen gives us a preview of what #bEASTTexas players will be wearing when they take the field in late August.