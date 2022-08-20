x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

UNDER THE LIGHTS: East Texas high school football uniform preview

CBS19's Bryce Brauneisen checked out some of the cleanest uniform combos around the area.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — One thing that stands out among college football teams these days...is the uniforms.

From the University of Oregon's incredible custom Nike threads each week, to the the University of Alabama's tradition crimson and white, it's hard to argue that uniforms have become a part recruiting as programs try to get the nation's top players to be part of their team.

CBS19's Bryce Brauneisen gives us a preview of what #bEASTTexas players will be wearing when they take the field in late August.

RELATED: Quinn Ewers named Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback

RELATED: Deshaun Watson, NFL agree to 11-game suspension; he could return for Browns game against Texans

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out