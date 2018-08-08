TYLER- The Grace Community football team is poised to have a great 2018 season. Coming off a 5-6 record last year, including a first round playoff loss, the Cougars have been making great strides during the summer.

"We had a lot tougher off-season, and that's where it starts," stated head coach Norm Thompson. "Everybody thinks football starts in August, no it starts in January. We toughen it up a little bit in the off-season and worked them a little bit harder."

Grace will also be led by their dynamic group of seniors this year. "I just keep encouraging the linemen because they're young and they're doing their jobs...so I'm just telling them good job after every play," said senior running back Uchenna Uduma.

The Cougars open up their season on August 31st against Life Waxahachie.

