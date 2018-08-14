TYLER - In 2017, the John Tyler football team did something they hadn't done in a decade.

They missed the playoffs.

The Lions finished the year 5-5 and that was capped off with a loss to their cross-town rivals. And those memories are firmly planted in their minds as they kick off the 2018 season.

Head coach Ricklan Holmes says, "Until we get that first win up under our belt at the beginning of the season, the feeling of not doing something we know we're supposed to do is going to be lasting."

This year, the Lions bring back many key players from that team. One of those returners is quarterback Devlen Woods. He struggled at times last year trying to follow in the footsteps of Bryson Smith.

This year, Woods knows the starting job is his and the only footsteps he has to follow are his own. And all of that has made his much more comfortable and confident as he tries to lead JT back to the postseason.

Woods says, "It's my team so you're relaxed more, everything's slowing down, so, just ready to get out there and do what I do. They feed off me, I'm the leader, I'm the commander out there, so if I have good energy, they'll have good energy."

2018 schedule

Aug. 31 at Cedar Hill

Sept. 8 at Lee

Sept. 14 at Longview

Sept. 21 at Euless Trinity

*Sept. 28 at Texas High

*Oct. 5 vs. Wylie East

*Oct. 12 at West Mesquite

Oct. 19 - OFF

*Oct. 26 vs. McKinney North

*Nov. 2 at Mesquite Poteet

*Nov. 9 vs. Sherman

*district game

