TYLER - The Lee football team finished with a 6-4 record in 2017. And that was notable for the Red Raiders because it was the first time they had finished over .500 since 2008.

This year, they bring back plenty of players from that team. But maybe the most important returner is head coach Kurt Traylor.

The Red Raiders had 3 different head coaches from 2015-2017, but now Traylor has brought some stability to the program and that's helping everyone feel more confident.

Lee senior offensive lineman Beaux Limmer says, "There's definitely a whole lot more energy out here and just people knowing what to do...we all know what we're supposed to do, where we're supposed to be."

The big question facing Lee this year is...who will replace Chance Amie at the quarterback position? There are 3 players currently competing for that job. And while no one has separated from the pack yet, coach Traylor has faith in all 3 of them, no matter who ends up winning the starting job.

Traylor says, "One of them will step up. If not, we'll put all 3 of them out on the field...we're charting every rep, we're charting every pass, so, they're going to have to earn it."

2018 schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Marshall

Sept. 8 vs. John Tyler

Sept. 14 at Nacogdoches

Sept. 21 vs. Mesquite Poteet

*Sept. 28 vs. Rockwall-Heath

*Oct. 5 at North Mesquite

Oct. 12 - OFF

*Oct. 19 vs. Mesquite

*Oct. 26 at Rockwall

*Nov. 2 vs. Longview

*Nov. 9 at Mesquite Horn

*district game

