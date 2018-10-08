NACOGDOCHES - Last year was a tough season for the Nacogdoches football team. The Dragons went 1-9 and a big reason why was because they were forced to play a lot of sophomores and even a few freshmen last year.

The flip side of those struggles is that all of those players are back this year. And because of that, they feel like this could be the year they end their long playoff drought.

Nacogdoches head coach Bobby Reyes says, "We've gotta be able to finish ballgames and I think with our leadership, the kids we've got back, they understand that and we're working towards that."

It's been 4 years since the Dragons made the playoffs and their last playoff win came back in 1992. And they're hoping to end those streaks, but more importantly, change the culture.

Reyes says, "This is not the same old Nacogdoches. We're going to be competitive and we're going to go out there and win a bunch of football games and we're going to win because we do things right."

2018 Schedule

Aug. 31 at Kilgore

Sept. 7 at Lufkin

Sept. 14 vs. Lee

Sept. 21 - OFF

*Sept. 27 vs. Jacksonville (at Tyler Rose Stadium)

*Oct. 5 vs. Lindale

*Oct. 12 vs. Whitehouse

*Oct. 19 at Pine Tree

*Oct. 26 vs. Marshall

*Nov. 2 at Hallsville

*Nov. 9 vs. Mt. Pleasant

*district game

