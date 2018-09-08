NEW LONDON - In 2017, the West Rusk defense was almost unmatched in East Texas. The Raiders held their opponents scoreless in 6 of their 10 wins and gave up an average of less than a touchdown per game.

But that amazing season came to an early end in the 3rd round of the playoffs as they lost to Newton, the eventual state champion.

This year, the Raiders do have a core group back from that team. And the expectation is that those seniors will help the team avoid another early playoff exit.

West Rusk head coach John Frazier says, "Got a lot of experience with those guys, they know what to expect and now they're just stepping into those roles as leaders and doing a great job so far."

So what will it take to have another outstanding season? According to senior linebacker Diego Molina, the answer is pretty simple.

"Just encourage everybody, be a leader every play and every down, never give up."

2018 West Rusk Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Arp

Sept. 7 at Waskom

Sept. 14 at Harmony

Sept. 21 vs. Palestine Westwood

*Sept. 28 vs. Mineola

*Oct. 5 at Gladewater

*Oct. 12 vs. White Oak

*Oct. 19 at Sabine

*Oct. 26 vs. Tatum

*Nov. 2 at Winnsboro

Nov. 9 - OFF

*district game

