WHITEHOUSE- The Whitehouse football program will be led by a new person this year. Marcus Gold will be taking over the helm of the Wildcats. Former head coach, Adam Cook, was recently promoted to the athletic director.

The Wildcats kicked off their first football practice of the season on Monday morning. Whitehouse is coming off a 6-5 season last year, and a first round playoff exit. Fortunately they return a lot of players this season, including receiver Cameron Cantrell and cornerback Chaez Spurlock.

"I just want to lead by example and just try to do everything right. I know some of those younger guys watch some of us older guys and us seniors have a lot of responsibility for them," stated Cantrell. Spurlock added "We have a strong family bond here and we know everything about each other and we're ready to get going."

Both Cantrell and Spurlock starred on Whitehouse 7-on-7 team, which made it to the championship tournament over the summer.

New head coach Marcus Gold is feeling optimistic about the season. "I feel like our summer program really helped us out a lot. I think you can tell a difference in how much better shape our kids are," stated Gold. "We have a bunch of leaders in this group that were hosting voluntary workouts last week on their own."

Whitehouse opens their season Friday August 31 against Henderson.

© 2018 KYTX