WINNSBORO- The Winnsboro football team couldn't wait to get back on the football field come the start of the season...like literally, could not wait. Therefore they decided to have practice at 12:01 a.m. on Monday morning (the first official day that they're allowed to practice).

The Raiders (Class 3A) are coming off a 4-6 season, where they missed the playoffs. But with some key returners and key additions, they're feeling pretty good about the season.

"I think they're always excited to do the midnight thing," stated head coach Steve Pinnell. "No matter how big you are, fast you are, how strong you are, you can always give great effort, and you always have a great attitude, so hopefully that's part of why we saw great effort out here tonight."

Winnsboro opens their season on Friday August 31 against Winona.

