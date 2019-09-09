AUSTIN, Texas — Months after a University of Texas coach pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide college admission scandal, the university said no other student-athletes were improperly admitted.

The admissions scandal involved cheating on college entrance exams including the SAT and ACT. It also involved securing admissions for prospective students by bribing coaches to admit them into athletic programs, regardless of athletic ability.

Former UT men's tennis coach Michael Center pleaded guilty in federal court for his role after he reportedly accepted a bribe in the admissions process. He was terminated from his position with the university a day after the chargers were filed, UT said.

According to UT President George Fenves, the university launched a legal review and found that no other student-athletes were improperly admitted beyond the legal filings against Center.

"The legal review is now complete, and we can report that no other student-athletes were found to have been improperly admitted to UT beyond the facts identified in the legal filings against Mr. Center," Fenves said. "To prevent any recurrence, we will be implementing recommendations designed to close the identified vulnerabilities in the student-athlete admissions process. This will require us to set clearer standards for measuring athletic legitimacy, while improving procedures throughout Texas Athletics."

Center is expected to appear again in court on Oct. 30.

