AUSTIN, Texas — The excitement is building at the University of Texas campus as the Longhorns prepare to take on the Louisiana State University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 7.

It's a major top 10 team matchup – a game that Texas Athletics officials said will make for a historic game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

However, well before kick-off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the football festivities will have been raging on all day long. ESPN College GameDay has made its way to the 40 acres and will be broadcasting for the first time in about a decade from the UT campus from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, drawing UT and LSU fans from all over.

"A game of this magnitude, two top 10 teams, one in the SEC, one in the Big 12 Conference, it is the premier game if the week, it's probably one of the premiere games of the entire season," said Drew Martin, executive senior associate AD. "With Coach Herman and the team going 10-4 last year with a big win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, that really gets the attention of ESPN. And to have game day back is a tremendous honor and we look forward to having them back frequently after this."

On Saturday morning, beginning at 5 a.m., the lots will open for Longhorn Foundation members that have lot passes.

A paid-parking lot will be open to the public at the east campus garage. Shuttles to and from the garage will begin running at 5 a.m.

Fans can begin gathering at the LBJ lawn for GameDay beginning at 5 a.m. The pit for fans to stand behind the GameDay stage will open at 5:30 a.m.

GameDay coverage will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Following GameDay's broadcast, the LBJ lawn will close for Longhorn City Limits and open back up at 2:30 p.m. Midland is expected to perform at 5 p.m.

There will be a break between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to allow folks to get into the stadium, but for those who don't have tickets, there will also be a watch party at the lawn once the game starts. After the game, there will be a silent disco at the lawn.

You can expect to see tailgaters set up across campus, so if you know you need to drive near or around campus ground, be mindful in planning your route.

"Our tailgating happens all over campus. Anywhere there's open space fans can set up tailgates, but with the heat expected to climb well into the 100s, hydration is key," said Martin. "We need people to be responsible with their consumption and absolutely take care of yourselves – sunscreen, sunblock. It's gonna be a nice, bright, sunny day but obviously, with GameDay being here in the morning and the game not kicking off until 6:30 at night, people will spend all day under the sun. Just take care of yourself."

You can watch the UT vs. LSU game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on KVUE.

VIDEO: UT vs LSU game will be historic one for Austin's DKR stadium

