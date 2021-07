Samoura will join the UT Tyler basketball team this fall after signing with the Patriots following his career at Cochise College.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler will be represented at the Tokyo Olympics.

Incoming Patriots’ basketball signee Patrick Samoura and his Czech Republic basketball team will be playing in the Olympic Games.

The Czech Republic scored a 97-72 win over Greece on Sunday to win their Olympic Qualifying Tournament, held in Victoria, Canada. By winning the tournament, the Czechs earned a trip to Tokyo.

