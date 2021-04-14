UT Tyler bats go silent in 3-0 loss to Arkansas- Monticello

The Patriots hosted the Weevils from Arkansas- Monticello Tuesday, and couldn't get much going offensively.

TYLER, Texas — The UT Tyler Patriots are having a very good season, they're 21-9 on the year, they're 20-7 in Lone Star Conference games, and they're poised to finish the regular season strong and go on a run. With that being said, Tuesday night, was not a good night for the Pats.

The Patriots were shut out Tuesday on their home diamond and were only able to muster up five hits on the evening and seemed to have no answer for every arm the University of Arkansas - Monticello trotted out to the mound.

A silver lining of the loss however is that UT Tyler pitched well, and played good defense in the defeat. That Patriot bullpen allowed just two hits after coming on in relief of starter Johnnie Krawietz in the third, and struck out seven in their seven innings of work.

UT Tyler will look to stay hot in Lone Star Conference play this weekend with a road series at Oklahoma Christian. That series is set for a single game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.