UT Tyler falls to Southern Arkansas 5-4

Nightmare 4th inning enough to sink Patriots as they'd fall to Southern Arkansas 5-4.

TYLER, Texas — The UT Tyler Patriots took the diamond Tuesday afternoon against Southern Arkansas looking to add to their impressive 10-5 record.

It was Henderson native, Jacob Womack, who was fantastic this afternoon for the Muleriders, in his return to East Texas. The big right-hander went 6.0 innings allowing just four hits and an earned run to go along with five punch outs.

It was a nightmare fourth inning for the Patriots as UT Tyler committed three errors in the frame alone to allow four unearned runs to come across the plate.