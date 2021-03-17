UT Tyler falls to Southern Arkansas 5-4

TYLER, Texas — The UT Tyler Patriots took the diamond Tuesday afternoon against Southern Arkansas looking to add to their impressive 10-5 record.
It was Henderson native, Jacob Womack, who was fantastic this afternoon for the Muleriders, in his return to East Texas. The big right-hander went 6.0 innings allowing just four hits and an earned run to go along with five punch outs.
It was a nightmare fourth inning for the Patriots as UT Tyler committed three errors in the frame alone to allow four unearned runs to come across the plate.
The 5-4 loss sinks the Pats to 10-6 on the season, they'll return to Lone Star Conference play at home Friday at 6 p.m. as the Pats open up a three-game set with Cameron University.