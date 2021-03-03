UT Tyler gets back to their winning ways with 58-54 victory over Western New Mexico

TYLER, Texas — After losing seven of their first eight games of the season, something happened within the UT Tyler Men's Basketball program.
At 1-7 on the season, during a COVID-19 world, they could have folded and called it a season, instead Louis Wilson's Patriots came together, rallied, and now sit at 9-10 on the year after a victory Tuesday night at home in Tyler.
The Pats will have a chance to reach the .500 mark Wednesday evening when they once again will host Western New Mexico in their regular-season finale.
