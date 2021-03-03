x
UT Tyler gets back to their winning ways with 58-54 victory over Western New Mexico

The Patriots have started to put it together towards the end of the season, and they carried that momentum to victory Tuesday night in the Rose City.

TYLER, Texas — After losing seven of their first eight games of the season, something happened within the UT Tyler Men's Basketball program. 

At 1-7 on the season, during a COVID-19 world, they could have folded and called it a season, instead Louis Wilson's Patriots came together, rallied, and now sit at 9-10 on the year after a victory Tuesday night at home in Tyler. 

The Pats will have a chance to reach the .500 mark Wednesday evening when they once again will host Western New Mexico in their regular-season finale.

