TYLER- Linfield made them work for it...but when it was all said and done, the UT Tyler softball team is headed back to Oklahoma City for the fourth straight year.

After falling behind the Wildcats 2-1 in Game 2, the Patriots erupted for six runs in the top of the 7th to claim a 7-2 win and force a decisive Game 3.

In Game 3, the Patriots used a dominant pitching performance between Colleen Bentke and Miranda Neal to claim the 2-0 victory, and punch their ticket to the NCAA Division III Championship finals.

UT Tyler freshman Ashley Perez was named the Tyler Super Regional Most Outstanding Player. Perez accumulated three hits and three RBIs in the series.

"I'm excited for this group because it's this team's first time to experience that," stated head coach Mike Reed. "Just extremely proud of them for what they got to do and be a part of today."

UT Tyler will open the tournament on Thursday with an opponent and time yet to be announced.

