UT Tyler kicks off Lone Star Conference tournament with clean sweep of West Texas A&M

The Lady Patriots made short work of West Texas A&M in a 3-0 sweep

TYLER, Texas — The UT Tyler Lady Patriots are making themselves right at home in the Lone Start Conference. There were some question marks when the Lady Patriots entered division II and those questions marks have been resoundingly answered, with an exclamation mark!

The Patriots dominated their Central Division competition throughout their 12 matches this spring, securing wins in 36 out of their 42 sets played to finish with a perfect 12-0 record in the regular season.

Wednesday night the Lady Pats kicked off the Lone Star Conference tournament hosting West Texas A&M and made short work of the Lady Buffs.