TYLER - Shortly after the 2017-2018 season ended, the UT Tyler women's basketball team found themselves without a head coach as Kendra Hassell left to take return to her alma mater Hardin-Simmons.

It took almost 2 months but the Patriots have found their new head coach.

On Wednesday, UT Tyler announced that Jeannette Mosher will take over the reins next year.

Mosher comes to Tyler after spending the past 20 years as the head coach at SUNY Cortland in upstate New York. She led the Red Dragons to the NCAA Tournament 8 times and won 7 regular season conference titles.

In a statement, she says, "I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of me at The University of Texas at Tyler. I look forward to building a program and know that my experience at SUNY Cortland will help me through the challenges...It feels like a great fit. I am very excited."

She takes over a Patriots squad that went 17-9 last year and has made the NCAA tournament in 3 of the past 5 years. But she will face a bigger challenge next year as UT Tyler begins their transition to Division 2.

