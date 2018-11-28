TYLER - This is going to be an interesting season for the UT Tyler men's basketball team.

Through graduation and transfers, the Patriots lost almost their entire roster from last year. So, the team has some work to do to figure out who they are this year.

UT Tyler opened up the season with a pair of losses in Colorado. On Tuesday night, the Patriots played their home opener as they took on Dallas Christian.

The Patriots did get off to a bit of a slow start, but they eventually got going in a big way. Chris Craig led the way for UT Tyler with 13 points and Tyrick Bennett chipped in 12 points and 7 rebounds as the Patriots picked up their first win, beating Dallas Christian 96-62.

UT Tyler will be right back on the court on Thursday night when they host Hendrix College.

