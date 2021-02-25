UT Tyler snaps Texas A&M Kingsville's 11-game win streak

UT Tyler and Texas A&M Kingsville both entered this contest red hot, but the Pats pulled out the victory in a nail bitter.

TYLER, Texas — The UT Tyler Patriots have been playing very good basketball as of lately.

Winners of five-straight games, the Pats would have their hands full with a Texas A&M Kingsville team who also came into Wednesday night playing excellent basketball, winning 11-straight games.

Back and forth they'd go all night, trading defensive stops early in the first half, with the Patriots pulling this one out 61-60 improving to 8-9 on the season.

The Patriots have now won six straight games and will take on the Javelinas yet again Saturday down in Kingsville, Texas.