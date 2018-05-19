TYLER - The UT Tyler softball team has played in the super regionals 3 times before. And the Patriots were a perfect 6-0 in those games.

But on Friday, they're unbeaten streak came to a screetching halt.

The Patriots opened up their super regional series with Linfield and after a few scoreless innings, the Wildcats slowly put a few runs on the board. They scored once after the catcher was ruled to be blocking the plate, once on a fielder's choice, and once on a single.

And that would turn out to be all they needed. UT Tyler only got 4 hits and couldn't push any runs across the plate as they lost game 1 of the series 3-0.

Game 2 will be Saturday at 1:00 PM and, if it's needed, a decisive game 3 would follow at approximately 3:30 PM.

© 2018 KYTX