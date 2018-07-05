It didn't come easy, but the UT Tyler Softball team won the American Southwest Conference Tournament title on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots defeated rival East Texas Baptist University 2-0 to claim their 5th ASC tournament title in program history. With the victory, the Patriots have pushed their winning streak to 31 games.

Collen Bentke, who was named the tournament MVP, was lights out on the mound. The junior pitched a complete game shutout, only surrendering four hits.

The Patriots automatically punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament with the tournament win, and will await the bracket to be released on Monday at noon.

