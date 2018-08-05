TYLER- The No. 3-ranked UT Tyler softball team is back in familiar territory. For the 11th consecutive year, the Patriots will be heading to the Regional Tournament. But this time around, they'll be playing in Seguin.

The Patriots defeated No. 14 East Texas Baptist University on Sunday to claim the ASC tournament title, which earned them an automatic bid into NCAA Division III Softball Championship. This sets up an all East Texas battle in the Regionals as UT Tyler and ETBU will face each other in the opener.

"I'm beyond excited. Words can't describe the feeling. It's an amazing experience," stated senior shortstop Hannah Moore. Andrea Gonzales added "It's very exciting to be able to play together and win as a team."

"It's a team that we see and run into every year, so we're ready for the next chapter in the book," stated head coach Mike Reed.

UT Tyler and ETBU will meet at 1pm on Friday. The Patriots will then play No. 2 Texas Lutheran at 2pm on Saturday.

