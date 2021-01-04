UT Tyler volleyball's magical tournament run comes to an end

The Lady Patriots fell to Angelo State 3-2 Wednesday Night as they came one set shy of a LSC Tournament Championship.

TYLER, Texas — The UT Tyler Lady Patriot Volleyball program has been one of the best sports stories in East Texas all season long. Their rise in NCAA Division II has been nothing short of remarkable. They've battled all season long and asserted themselves as one of the best teams in the entire Lone Start Conference.

But the expression "Rome wasn't built in one day" applies. They're close, very close, but they're not there quite yet.

After winning the first set Wednesday night 25-21, the Lady Pats dropped their first set of the entire Lone Start Conference tournament 25-19.

The championship was decided in a fifth and decisive set which saw the Lady Rams win 15-11 to be crowned 2021 Lone Star Conference Tournament Champions.