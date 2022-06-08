Van football looks to continue the momentum

Following a historic 2021 campaign, the Vandals are looking for more of the same this year.

VAN, Texas — In 2021, the Van Vandals football team were undefeated district champions before their season fell short following a loss to Gilmer.

However, the major amount of positives from a season like that have the Vandals flying high going into 2022. They'll return a bunch of starters from last year's teams who will continue to be leaders to the younger generation of Van athletes.

"It's our job to bring those guys along," said senior Reed Parish. "We have to do the same thing that the senior class did before us. Bring us along, have that same mentality, and win."

Parish will return as one of the leaders on the defensive side, joined by tackles leader Beau Barton. They say that the defense is looking to be the strongest part of their team, due to the amount of returning starters and team chemistry.

On the offensive side, senior wide receiver Brayden Bradshaw is looking to be the team's X-factor. He had an outstanding year in 2021. But in 2022, he's looking to achieve even more.

"My goal this year is new drops. I want to set the touchdown record," said Bradshaw.

His performance in Van's Red/White scrimmage on Friday night gave validity to his claims. He was all over the field, whether it be in motion in the backfield, going long on a deep route, or catch and runs off screens.

Coach Jared Moffatt has been at Van for thirteen years. This year, he notices his team following the same standard set by Vandals teams in the past: work hard, play hard.

"One thing we know about these guys is they're going to play hard. The guys at Van have always played hard," said Moffatt. "There's a tradition here of guys playing hard."

Moffatt sees great things from this Vandal squad. But for him, one of the most rewarding aspects of his job is seeing the constant outpour of support from the Van community. Even for a preseason scrimmage, the fans were filling the stands to cheer and show their support. Moffatt says that's what makes Van so special.