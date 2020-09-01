NACOGDOCHES, Texas — On Monday morning, the coaches and players that make up the Stephen F. Austin softball were shocked to find the state of their field.

The night before, vandals had driven a vehicle onto the field causing significant damage to the grass and other parts of the field.

“They just drove in through the gates entrance gates,” explained SFA Head Softball Coach Nicole Dixon., “We had sod torn up and gashes anywhere between two to five inches deep and certain spots.”

The impact of the damage goes beyond inconvenience. The coaches and players are the ones who maintain the field.

“It hits deep because our staff does all of this. We mow it every day. [We] water it. We fertilize, we put everything down," Dickson said. "We really take pride in our surface. I think we have one of the best surfaces in the entire Southland Softball Conference. And so it definitely hits deep. It hurts."

With softball season just around the corner, the team will have to be flexible while they wait to use their field.

“We're probably going to have to modify some practices, go to the turf," Dickson explained. "Hopefully just kind of gives [the players] the mindset of ‘Hey, we got to be adaptable and just find a way to make it work and do what we can.'"

While authorities investigate the crime, SFA staff is already hard at work repairing the damage.

“I think we'll get a good base in about a month, month and a half," Dickson said. "I think going to prohibit us getting out for the next couple of weeks to prepare for opening day. But I mean, just keep rolling it and leveling it and we'll kind of go from there right now."

Stephen F. Austin University Police told CBS19 they are working in conjunction with Nacogdoches PD to figure out who is responsible for the vandalism, and they are in the process of narrowing down suspects.