Victoria's Zappe winner of 9th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Credit: Jessica T. Payne - Tyler Morning Telegraph
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet emcee Brian Jones presents Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award at the 9th annual banquet.

TYLER, Texas — "Bailey Zappe makes me happy" was a catch phrase that circled the college football world.

On Wednesday night, that's how Christian Campbell announced the gunslinging, record-setting quarterback from Western Kentucky was the winner of the Ninth Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award during a gala at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

"Growing up in Texas, playing football in Texas my whole life, I heard stories about Earl Campbell," Zappe said. "What an honor to be associated with Earl Campbell. I am so thankful."

Read more from our newspaper partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

    

