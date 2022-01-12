Victoria's Zappe winner of 9th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

"Growing up in Texas, playing football in Texas my whole life, I heard stories about Earl Campbell," Zappe said. "What an honor to associated with Earl Campbell."

TYLER, Texas — "Bailey Zappe makes me happy" was a catch phrase that circled the college football world.

On Wednesday night, that's how Christian Campbell announced the gunslinging, record-setting quarterback from Western Kentucky was the winner of the Ninth Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award during a gala at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

"Growing up in Texas, playing football in Texas my whole life, I heard stories about Earl Campbell," Zappe said. "What an honor to be associated with Earl Campbell. I am so thankful."