ARLINGTON, Texas — If you've ever attended a Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, his voice over the public address system has been a familiar one.

Roger Emrich died Saturday night at the age of 62, according to reports.

Word of his passing spread quickly on social media. Countless posts on Twitter and Facebook testified to the enduring impact of a man who's famous for his powerful baritone. Friend after friend remembered the way he lived his life, with warmth and passion.

"When so many people are saying the same thing, it's probably true," said Chuck Cooperstein, a longtime friend of Emrich's who is also the voice of the Dallas Mavericks.

Cooperstein recalled how thrilled Emrich was when he got the assignment with the Cowboys, and he remembered how meticulous he was to get the details correct when he was sitting in the announce booth.

"However you're saying it, you want to make sure you're saying it right," Cooperstein said. "The really great voices you always remember."

Emrich's son, who followed his father into sports broadcasting, told WFAA that he passed away after suffering a series of heart attacks this week. He had been suffering from some health problems for some time.

Another longtime friend, Brian Briscoe, said Emrich was doing what he loved, recording podcasts and broadcasting, up until the very end.

Briscoe, who has known Emrich since the 1980s, recalled his friend's vast collection of fedora hats, which he seemed to sport almost constantly. A tall man, he also loved going by the nickname "Raj Mahal."

"As soon as you met him, he just lit up the room. He was full of personality, but he was one of the most genuine, kindest, sincere and caring individuals that I ever met," said Briscoe.

He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2015:

Arrangements are pending.

