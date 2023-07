According to officials, customers living in the area from the Lower Brook Hill School to Windsor Estates will be without water until further notice.

BULLARD, Texas — The City of Bullard is alerting customers in certain areas of a water main break.

According to officials, customers living in the area from the Lower Brook Hill School to Windsor Estates will be without water until further notice.

"We will provide updates as they come," the city said. "Thank you for your patience."