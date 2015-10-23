Where will the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship be played?

Here are the details.

LOS ANGELES — With UGA winning the Peach Bowl on Saturday night and advancing past Ohio State in dramatic fashion, many are wondering where and when the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place.

When

The CFP championship will take place Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where

It will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California – a city in southwestern Los Angeles.

No.1 Georgia is currently taking on Nov. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Click here for the latest updates. In the Fiesta Bowl, TCU defeated Michigan with a final score of 51-45.