Lufkin comes on the road and earns the hard-fought victory. Panthers take down the Wildcats on the road, 54-49.

LUFKIN, Texas — It was a match-up of 10-5 vs 12-7 teams as the Whitehouse Wildcats played host to the Lufkin Panthers Friday night at Whitehouse High School.

Early on Lufkin worked to establish a low post, paint presence, while Whitehouse relied on the longball to keep them in the game early on. Two solid 5A teams who we will see come playoff time.