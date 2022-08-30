Whitehouse ISD heightens security as high school football kicks off

“Security's always been a top priority for football games."

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Football season is officially here in East Texas and that means fans cheering in the stands under the "Friday Night Lights."

With hundreds of fans expected to fill the stands, Whitehouse ISD is working closely with the Whitehouse Police Department to ensure folks are staying safe this season.

“Security's always been a top priority for football games, we have multiple agencies we work in hand with the school,” WPD Capt. Robert Pearson said “We also believe that everybody has the right to a safe and caring environment and we all work well together.”

The WPD will have about 12 security officers monitoring the games before, during and after. Officers will be on the lookout for any odd or suspicious behavior from all angles of the stadium.

Pearson says it takes a team to ensure everyone remains safe while having a good time.

“It takes all of us, it takes every one of us, not just law enforcement,” Pearson added. “If anything, seems suspicious, you got to act, you got to be able to prevent, you have to notify so it takes us all working together.”