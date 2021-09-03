Whitehouse introduces Kyle Westerberg as head football coach

The Whitehouse Board of Trustees held a special executive session Monday evening to formally introduce, Kyle Westerberg, as the next head coach of the Wildcats.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Monday evening the Whitehouse ISD Board of Trustees held a special executive session to formally welcome Kyle Westerberg as the next head football coach of the Wildcats.

Westerberg, who attended and played for Texas A&M Commerce, comes from Barbers Hill High School where he’s been the Eagles Offensive Coordinator for the past five seasons.

After Head Coach Marcus Gold left the Whitehouse program for the same position at Wylie East, Whitehouse quickly became one of the most coveted high school jobs in the entire state.

Westerberg believes he’s the man to lead the new era of Whitehouse Wildcat Football.