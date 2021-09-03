x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Sports

Whitehouse introduces Kyle Westerberg as head football coach

The Whitehouse Board of Trustees held a special executive session Monday evening to formally introduce, Kyle Westerberg, as the next head coach of the Wildcats.
Credit: Whitehouse ISD

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Monday evening the Whitehouse ISD Board of Trustees held a special executive session to formally welcome Kyle Westerberg as the next head football coach of the Wildcats.

Westerberg, who attended and played for Texas A&M Commerce, comes from Barbers Hill High School where he’s been the Eagles Offensive Coordinator for the past five seasons.

After Head Coach Marcus Gold left the Whitehouse program for the same position at Wylie East, Whitehouse quickly became one of the most coveted high school jobs in the entire state. 

Westerberg believes he’s the man to lead the new era of Whitehouse Wildcat Football.

Westerberg, joined by his wife and two young daughters, will be moving to East Texas in the near future and are excited to become active members of the Whitehouse community.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys agree on new contract with Dak Prescott

RELATED: Whitehouse to hire Kyle Westerberg as new head football coach